Ping Identity Takes the Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Year

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced that it has been recognized as the Gold winner in the Identity Management category by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The program celebrates industry leaders for producing innovative business technology in the cybersecurity space.

The Ping Identity Platform delivers a unified, standards-based platform designed to support enterprise hybrid IT environments. From multi-factor authentication and single sign-on to access security, directory and data governance, the capabilities work together to give employees, partners and customers secure access to the cloud, mobile and on-premises applications they need. The solution secures and streamlines the user experience from sign-on to sign-off, and can scale to handle millions of identities.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program honors individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength of the nomination and the popular vote by members of the information security community.