Ping Identity Releases Self-Service Solution

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the release of PingCentral, a self-service delegated administration and converged operating portal for enterprise identity and access management (IAM). The solution addresses common tasks across the Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform with simple, self-service workflows and standardized templates that can be delegated to business users and application teams that don’t have IAM expertise.

Dedicated IAM administrators often struggle to manage the high volume of requests required to keep application teams functioning. An example of this is adding a connection for an application or API, or handling minor changes like updating configurations, security certificates and more. Meanwhile, business application teams generally have limited IAM knowledge and ability to make these modifications on their own. The result can be IAM changes that take up to several weeks of back and forth activities between IAM administrators and business application teams, including multiple requests, emails and meetings. This leaves little time for identity security teams to focus on value-add activities like enhancing security posture and improving end user productivity.

PingCentral Accelerates Workflows with Self-Service Capabilities

PingCentral streamlines IAM processes and helps enterprises efficiently leverage IAM services as a valuable business driver for digital transformation. In doing so, it helps enable business application teams to rapidly onboard their own resources through delegated administration. This extends and increases the value of IAM teams, so they can do more with less, serve the business faster, and achieve widespread adoption and usage of centralized identity services.

PingCentral puts IAM teams and application teams on the same page by providing the following capabilities and benefits:

● Delegated Administration Portal: Contains a self-service, user-friendly interface and template workflow that allows IAM administrators to create, update and deploy standard templates for single sign-on (SSO) and authentication.

● Orchestration Engine: Automates promotions across the application development and deployment lifecycle by maintaining configuration across environments, and allows IAM administrators to designate protected environments that require approval to reduce risk.

● Central Monitoring System: Provides visibility of application connections, clients and environment tiers from a single screen, and permits IAM and business application administrators to assign and/or update resource ownership.

● Lifecycle Management: Supplies an audit trail across the lifecycle of client configuration changes and promotions—so administrators always know who has done what and when to a connection and/or client—and allows for easy reversion back to previous configurations as needed.

PingCentral is now generally available.