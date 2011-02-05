Ping Identity Releases Capabilities Framework for Zero Trust Deployments

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced its capabilities framework and practical guidance for adopting a Zero Trust security strategy. This framework provides reliable direction to companies in any stage of the Zero Trust maturity process to help enable a broad range of use cases and technology integrations. It also includes innovative ways to support secure access to anything, by anyone, from anywhere on any device.

The Ping Identity model provides numerous starting points for architecting Zero Trust security within the realms of strong authentication, endpoint security, network security, workload security, data security and transaction security. In addition, Ping offers guidance ranging from advising security leaders on the transition process to Zero Trust, to providing security practitioners paths to configure key Zero Trust elements, starting with strong identification and authentication.

In fact, Ping has established multiple partnerships to support its Zero Trust framework and continues to develop this network of technology partners to serve the security needs of enterprise digital transformation projects, such as multi-cloud deployments, secure partner access and API first initiatives. Some of the companies that Ping Identity has partnered with to establish Zero Trust include ID DataWeb, iovation, a TransUnion company, and MobileIron:

The company recognizes that organizations embarking on digital transformation initiatives are in various stages of Zero Trust maturity. This means providing different types of secure access, each of which has a distinct set of security requirements. To learn more about the Ping Identity Zero Trust framework, listen in to several upcoming webinars and recordings:

● The recording of “How to Broaden Enterprise Security with Zero Trust Access” shares how Zero Trust adoption can benefit security and business leaders, while providing an overview of common challenges and where to get started on a Zero Trust journey.

● The recording of “Zero Trust and Building Identity for an Open Perimeter at Netflix” provides a concrete example and discussion of how a cloud-first company has applied principles from the Ping Identity Zero Trust model toward making identity the new security perimeter.

● The recording of “How to Architect API Security for Zero Trust” offers deep guidance on common API vulnerabilities and ways a Zero Trust approach can fill the gaps.

● The June 11 webinar “CIAM Assessments, Blueprints and Roadmaps for Zero Trust Security” will explore the role of identity in Zero Trust deployments and how an assessment can help enterprises understand which capabilities are required to enable secure employee, partner and customer access.