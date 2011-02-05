Ping Identity Publishes Top Industry Trends and Findings, According to CISOs

August 2018 by Ping Identity

Ping Identity announced findings from its most recent CISO Advisory Council meeting. The Council is aimed at better understanding the challenges and opportunities impacting the modern CISO. Members have access to strategic guidance and support as they develop and grow their enterprise-wide security initiatives. This includes leveraging valuable insights and best practices related to infosecurity, privacy and compliance.

Members of the 2018 council represent organizations, including American Red Cross, Cisco Systems, Allegiant Travel Co., BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, PowerSchool, GCI, Cvent, Gates Corporation, Vertafore Inc., CoBank, and Greenway Health. These companies span industries including healthcare, banking, travel and leisure, fashion, technology, consulting, education and construction.

In addition to providing strategic direction and value to the CISOs of these leading organizations, their contributions are equally important to the development of Ping’s identity security solutions. With a view into the company’s vision, strategy and roadmap, these champions inform on product priorities, go-to-market strategies and advocate for the modern enterprise.

“Our customers are the catalysts of change in the creation of products and services at Ping Identity, so we take their feedback on innovation seriously,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “These CISOs from leading organizations view identity as a strategic imperative for succeeding as a digital company. Our priority is to help ensure our offerings continue to align with customer objectives, providing them with the business advantage they need to succeed.”