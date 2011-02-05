Ping Identity Now Provides Second-Factor Authentication Capabilities for Microsoft Azure

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

This latest integration furthers the relationship between Ping Identity and Microsoft by enabling enterprises to quickly move applications to Azure AD. The Ping Identity Platform provides enhanced security with contextual convenience designed for hybrid IT environments. This added flexibility is key as organizations make their transition more seamless, and PingID provides that critical level of security in both hybrid IT or cloud-only environments.

This is just one of three major capabilities enabled as a result of Ping Identity’s integration with Azure AD. In addition to offering enterprises the ability to leverage PingAccess for Azure AD and PingFederate and Azure AD Connect, this announcement highlights using PingID for adaptive multi-factor authentication. It balances secure access to applications with ease of use for the end user, and helps define and enforce authentication policies that are tailored to enterprise needs. Users can add and select from multiple authentication methods and devices on the fly-ultimately reducing support calls. The solution gives users the freedom to put MFA everywhere it is needed for employees, partners and customers.

PingID will be generally available on September 30.