Ping Identity Names Kevin Sellers as Chief Marketing Officer

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced that Kevin Sellers has joined the company’s leadership team as global chief marketing officer. Sellers leads all aspects of the company’s marketing function, with a focus on accelerating expansion in the enterprise market and growing Ping’s brand globally.

An accomplished business leader with a strong track record of scaling global brands, Sellers brings more than 20 years of global marketing leadership experience in the technology sector, including 10 years living and operating overseas. His strategic knowledge of the marketing functions spans brand leadership, demand generation, digital marketing and transformation, and corporate communications. Prior to joining Ping Identity, Sellers served as the chief marketing officer at Avnet, where he oversaw the company’s business-to-business strategies.

He also held multiple leadership positions at Intel. During his tenure with the company, he led the historic re-branding that took Intel beyond its core personal computer market, and launched the award-winning ‘Look Inside’ campaign—which received exceptional attention from the market, analysts, customers and more. Sellers has garnered significant industry recognition over the years including B2B Magazine’s Top Digital Marketers Award and multiple Cannes Lions, EFFY and ADDY awards for creative excellence.