Ping Identity Launches a Quickstart Private Sandbox

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the launch of a new Quickstart Private Sandbox for Open Banking and PSD2. It is designed to help banks, and other financial account servicing payment service providers (ASPSPs), rapidly test and deploy the security infrastructure required to successfully deliver innovative open banking services and meet the Open Banking Security Profile within any environment.

The Quickstart Private Sandbox for Open Banking and PSD2 deploys the latest versions of the Ping Identity Platform, including PingFederate, PingAccess and PingDirectory, complete with a set of example applications and APIs to allow service testing. The two reference applications are a sporting goods e-commerce store and a financial transaction aggregator. They integrate with a pair of test APIs for payments and accounts, which Ping has built to Open Banking’s Read/Write Data API Specifications. This allows financial services providers to quickly carry out transaction testing and account aggregation within a security conformant framework.

The script orchestrates the automated creation of environments that have been certified within the Open Banking Conformance Suite leveraged by banks, certified third-party security providers and platform vendors. Crucially, the Quickstart Private Sandbox allows automated deployment across dedicated servers, hosted and cloud configurations including AWS and Google.

The Quickstart Private Sandbox and the Ping Identity Platform have been designed to meet the 70 technical security tests set by Open Banking Ltd. These tests allow UK banks to more easily implement industry guidelines that drive competition and innovation in UK retail banking.