Ping Identity Launches New Private Cloud Identity Solution for the Enterprise

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the release of PingCloud Private Tenant, a private cloud identity solution for the enterprise. PingCloud Private Tenant provides cloud identity and access management (IAM) by combining highly-configurable capabilities within a dedicated environment. Enterprises can provide authentication for all users with a highly-configurable global authentication authority that includes versatile single sign-on (SSO) and highly-scalable directory services, while also maintaining data and resource isolation. This allows global organizations the ability to automate IAM operations, simplify management and achieve their cloud-first objectives.

Enterprises need a dependable way for customers, employees and partners to conveniently sign-on to their services and applications. However, this requires companies to support multiple standards, different authentication flows, a wide range of identity and service providers while operating and maintaining the solution. For this reason, PingCloud Private Tenant allows enterprises to automate the operation of their IAM solution, so IT staff can focus on innovation, in addition to providing a global authentication authority.

PingCloud Private Tenant provides the following capabilities and benefits:

● Cloud IAM: Practically limitless configuration options combined with a dedicated cloud environment means enterprises control their data and security while also automating IAM operations.

● Highly-configurable authentication and directory services: Regardless of where applications or resources reside, enterprises can leverage PingCloud Private Tenant’s extensibility for their diverse user populations and identity types.

● Simplified identity management and minimized costs: Moving IAM solutions from on-premises to the cloud can save companies significant IT operational costs. PingCloud Private Tenant provides the convenience of centralized configuration via self-service and concierge support options, allowing enterprises to save without compromising support for challenging and complex enterprise use cases.

● Architected for enterprise hybrid IT: PingCloud Private Tenant reaches every corner of an enterprise’s hybrid IT or multi-cloud environment without the need to install, update and manage separate on-premises proxies and agents.

● Automated operations to reduce complexity: IT teams are able to respond more quickly and easily to global demand for IAM services by reducing geographical deployment complexity and simplifying IAM operations. PingCloud Private Tenant allows them to create different environments for development, test and production as needed, with regional configuration options to comply with geographic or regulatory constraints.

PingCloud Private Tenant expands upon the broad range of deployment options that Ping provides to its enterprise customers, spanning multi-tenant cloud solutions, private cloud solutions and on premises software. These solutions cover the range of enterprise deployment preferences and use cases, and can operate independently or work together seamlessly as needed to support complex hybrid IT environments.

PingCloud Private Tenant is now generally available.