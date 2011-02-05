Ping Identity Expands leadership Team

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity has announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team. Kris Nagel joins as Chief Operating Officer and Ed Roberto joins as General Manager, Cloud Software. Both Kris and Ed bring many years of experience growing top-tier technology companies to their new roles.

Kris Nagel, Chief Operating Officer

Prior to joining Ping, Kris served as CEO of Vindicia, a SaaS-based subscription management platform for Fortune 1000 consumer-facing enterprises and subsidiary of Amdocs. His experience is centered on helping fast-moving technology companies work toward organizational scale and revenue growth.

With a diverse background spanning operations, engineering and sales, Kris has worked for tech leaders like Apple, CSG, Portal Software (which was acquired by Oracle), and SS8 Networks. Leveraging his deep technology knowledge and well-rounded perspective, Kris will oversee all aspects of Ping’s go-to-market strategy, including Product, Sales, and Marketing.

Ed Roberto, General Manager, Cloud Software

With more than 30 years of experience in technology, software and strategy, Ed has a history of advising disruptive technology companies as they focus efforts on achieving significant growth. Most recently, he served as an advisor to the Bahrain Economic Development Board, as well as to Techstars. This is in addition to holding multiple CEO and leadership positions with organizations, including Webscale, a provider of cloud-based monitoring, acceleration and scaling for high availability applications, and also Collective Intellect, a venture-backed, social media monitoring and analytics platform acquired by Oracle in 2012.

As GM for the company’s software business unit, Ed will help ensure Ping meets the needs of its enterprise customers looking to modernize their identity infrastructure, adopt the cloud and create a consistent identity security experience across a multi-generational IT environment.