Ping Identity Builds and Matures Zero Trust Security Infrastructures

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced its continued support for enterprises in developing a Zero Trust security infrastructure with new capabilities, practical guidance, and technology integrations. As organizations move away from a static perimeter-based security approach, they’re embracing strategies that require authentication and authorization of every user, device, and network, as well as dynamic policies that factor in numerous risk signals, and intelligent data sources.

Advanced Zero Trust Features

To support organizations in their Zero Trust efforts, the Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform offers:

● Enhanced Passwordless Authentication Capabilities: Enabled by support for the FIDO2 passwordless authentication flow, and an “Identifier First” adapter, users are prompted for an identifier—such as a username—which triggers user verification via push notification, facial or fingerprint check, or another non-password authentication method.

● Expanded Identity Intelligence: User-behavior based attack detection on APIs to block access if necessary, the ability to evaluate whether two authentication requests from different locations are possible in the time elapsed between them (impossible travel velocity), and IP address reputation assessment before granting access.

● Broadened Enterprise Coverage: Fine-grained control over who has access to user-related data to address data privacy challenges. New Technology Integrations

● ID DataWeb and Ping Identity partner to verify that users are who they say they are during device registration as part of step-up authentication and account recovery. “Continuous identity verification is an essential security component,” states Matt Cochran, VP of Product and Operations, ID DataWeb.

● MobileIron and Ping Identity together offer greater context for device posture assessment and corresponding policy creation to allow or deny user access.

● Zscaler’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service, Zscaler Private AccessTM, and Ping Identity, partner to ensure that only authorized users can view and connect to authenticated private apps and data. New integrations take this one step further, allowing IT teams to benefit from automatic termination of a user session in the event of potential security risk.