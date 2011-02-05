Ping Identity Announces Availability of AI-Driven Solution to Secure APIs

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the general availability of PingIntelligence for APIs, following its acquisition of Elastic Beam earlier this year. The AI-powered solution is part of the Ping Identity Platform and brings an increased level of intelligence into how APIs are accessed and used to protect API infrastructures from cyberattacks, while also delivering deep insight into API activities.

The availability of PingIntelligence for APIs helps organizations challenged by emerging trends within the API landscape, including:

● Industry directives such as PSD2, Open Banking and FHIR/HL7 have accelerated the use of APIs to drive interoperability between organizations in similar industries. As a result, APIs have become a new and growing security risk for all organizations by making it easier for hackers and others to reach into applications and data they expose. According to Gartner, “API abuses will be the most-frequent attack vector resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications by 2022.”

● Demands from enterprises for rapid API integration projects force security teams to build unique policies for each API. This introduces significant complexity and overhead costs, while also hampering the delivery timelines. According to the Cloud Elements State of API Integration 2018 Report, more than 50% of net new API integrations are built in under 30 days.

PingIntelligence for APIs is offered via inline and sideband deployment options available for a range of production environments. The sideband option allows the solution to be “dropped in” into existing API Gateway and/or PingAccess deployments with no network reconfigurations.