Pierre Lahbabi is appointed as Galitt’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Galitt announces the appointment of Pierre Lahbabi to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. With 15 years of professional experience, Pierre will be responsible for the development and transformation of Galitt in the context of the rapid evolution of payment systems, in relation with the other businesses of the Sopra Steria group.

Pierre Lahbabi, 40, is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines. He started his career at the European Commission and then at the French Ministry of Economy and the Ministerial Cabinet in charge of the Implementation of the Economic Recovery Plan in 2008.

Before joining Galitt, Pierre Lahbabi has held several senior positions in the payment, identity and security industry. He has been responsible for Innovation and Marketing for payments at group level for BNP Paribas, before launching Wa! - an internal start-up developing a platform of mobile services for retailers.

Then, Pierre Lahbabi has led the Strategy and International development of Morpho, a subsidiary of Safran Group, and driven the Integration program with Oberthur Technologies, leading to the creation of Idemia. Lastly, he has devoted his skills to the launch of MiTrust, a European startup in the field of personal data management.