Perforce to Acquire DevOps Pioneer Puppet

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Perforce Software announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Puppet (or “the Company”), an infrastructure automation software platform which enables users to deliver, update, monitor, and secure software across physical and virtual machines. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

By increasing productivity, eliminating mistakes, enhancing security, and accelerating software delivery for DevOps teams, Puppet’s solutions support customers on their digital transformation journeys. Puppet was an early developer of what is now referred to as “infrastructure-as-code.” More than 40,000 organizations have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions as the Company’s infrastructure automation technology provides solutions to strengthen its customers’ security posture, compliance, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud. Additionally, Puppet’s annual State of DevOps Report is regarded as the informative source for updates on DevOps adoption and advancement across organizations by over 35,000 technical and managerial professionals polled via ten separate surveys since 2011.

The addition of Puppet builds on Perforce’s existing DevOps portfolio, allowing Perforce to continue its focus on DevOps at scale and solve some of the most difficult automation challenges in the world’s largest enterprises. Like Perforce, Puppet delivers solutions to some of the biggest companies in the world, including, as of year-end 2021, 85 percent of the world’s largest banks and 80 percent of the world’s top technology organizations. Together, the combined company will be helping to drive innovation at its combined customer base, which includes 40 companies of the Fortune 50.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

To learn more about Puppet and its product offering, visit www.puppet.com

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Puppet in connection with the transaction. Lincoln International acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Perforce Software in connection with the transaction.