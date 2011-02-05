Perfetti Van Melle Turkey picks Netwrix to ensure security and compliance

February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

PVM Turkey, founded in Istanbul in 1988, is a branch of the Italian-Dutch company PVM, a manufacturer and distributor of confectionery and chewing gum. Flagship brands include Mentos, Chupa Chups and Fruittella.

Security for highly sensitive data, such as the recipes for its famous confectionery must be assured. To confirm this, PVM Turkey every year completes ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

To streamline the compliance process and protect the integrity of its valuable trade secrets, the IT team needed to enhance control over the entire IT environment, comprising 400+ users located in 10 offices across the country.

The IT team chose Netwrix Auditor after fellow IT professionals had highlighted its ease of use and efficiency. Following implementation, PVM Turkey gained the following benefits:

Full visibility into file server activity. The IT team automated monitoring of user activity across all file servers where sensitive data resides. This enables them to mitigate the risk of unnecessary data exposure and detect suspicious actions in time to respond effectively.

Security policy enforcement. With the proper level of visibility, the IT team can now be sure that each user is closely following internal policies, which are designed according to security best practices and applicable regulations.

Faster and less stressful ISO/IEC audits. Netwrix Auditor enables the IT team to spend 60% less time on audit preparation and quickly retrieve specific information whenever auditors need clarification.

“Netwrix Auditor is a scalable solution that is very easy to install and use. With the software, I am able to enforce security policies, ensure the safety of sensitive data and pass audits much more easily. The platform is so responsive that I need just a couple of minutes to generate the reports that will demonstrate our compliance with ISO/IEC requirements to auditors,” said Cemal Demirsu, IT Infrastructure Manager at PVM Turkey.