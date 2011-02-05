Search
De la Théorie à la pratique











Partnership between Adequacy and Rever

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Rever and Adequacy are launching a joint offer to help companies accelerate compliance with RGPD by combining the power of each of their solutions.

Since 2004, Rever has developed its Data Semantics Suite to give its clients access to 100% of their information in a cartographic format.

Adequacy is a pioneer in IT governance and fundamental freedoms. Combining Adequacy’s and Rever’s solutions facilitates formalization of the processing files for the DPO and referent officers, with the added advantages of Adequacy’s ergonomics and its pedagogical approach.

With more than 5000 corporate clients, this new partnership will solidify Adequacy’s position as a leader in the market for managing personal data.




