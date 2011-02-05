Panda Security was named a Visionary in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

According to Gartner, “Visionaries deliver in the leading-edge features — such as cloud management, managed features and services, enhanced detection or protection capabilities, and strong incident response workflows — that will be significant in the next generation of products, and will give buyers early access to improved security and management. Visionaries can affect the course of technological developments in the market, but they haven’t yet demonstrated consistent execution. Clients pick Visionaries for best-of-breed features.”

According to the report, “In the past 12 months, EPP solutions have continued on track to consume features from the EDR market, and some of the traditionally pure-play EDR vendors have continued to bolster their solutions with protection capabilities more often found in EPP. This trend of playing catch-up from two directions has resulted in a slew of vendors with similar capabilities and with little to differentiate themselves. Those that do differentiate do so with managed features backed by automation and human analysts; a focus on cloud-first management and reporting, and improving the operational side of IT with a focus on vulnerability protection and reporting; and, most importantly, pushing full-stack protection for EPP and EDR use cases to organizations of all sizes.”

Adaptive Defense is the only solution available on the market that offers the full protection of a traditional antivirus, white listing, and protection against advanced threats all in one.

As stated in the Gartner research report, “Predicts 2018: Security Solutions”2: “By 2019, 45% of enterprises will manage data loss by leveraging CASBs and using encryption and EDRM techniques.”