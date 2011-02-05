Panda Security is recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

Panda Security, a leading European multinational in advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, is delighted to announce that we have been named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions, thanks to our Panda Adaptive Defense.

Being named a Customers’ Choice means that Panda Adaptive Defense is recognized on the powerful online platform, Gartner Peer Insights, on which reviews are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision makers within corporations.

As of January 17, 2019, Panda Security has received an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 for the Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market, based on 128 verified reviews. Some of the reviews that Panda Security has received include: “By far the best, among all other EPP & EDR that I tested and can withstand direct or targeted attacks. No Antivirus or EDR and EPP solutions can offer 100% but, this is the closest.” - Infrastructure and Operations. Education. Gov’t/PS/ED <5,000 Employees. See the review here

“Quite Better Than Other EDRs. AD is a powerful tool and the advanced console integrated with ART is very useful. Panda is able to block and classify different malware and to make the user feel safe.” - Security and Risk Management. Communications. Gov’t/PS/ED 50,000 + Employees. See the review here “We have now a lot of visibility related to the activity of the endpoints. We don’t have much noise from users by false positives being blocked. Furthermore, it has detected activity generated by red teams, giving us the availability to make threat hunting in the endpoints.” - Analyst. Construction Gov’t/PS/ED <5,000 Employees. Europe, Middle East and Africa. See the review here Gartner defines Endpoint Detection and Response solutions as those that record and store endpoint-system-level behaviors, use various data analytics techniques to detect suspicious system behavior, provide contextual information, block malicious activity, and provide remediation suggestions to restore affected systems. According to Gartner, EDR solutions must provide the following four primary capabilities:

• Detect security incidents.

• Contain the incident at the endpoint.

• Investigate security incidents.

• Provide remediation guidance.

The concept of the distinctive security model offered by Panda Adaptive Defense is based on monitoring, classifying, and categorizing absolutely every running process (100%) on all endpoints on the corporate network. If anyone tries to perform any action, the Panda experts are aware of it immediately, and verify where it originated, how the attempt was made, and what its intentions were. As well as this, the response and remediation capabilities recognized by

Gartner allow us to react even before any effects can occur. And the fact is that Panda Adaptive Defense 360 is not a product; it is a cybersecurity suite that merges Endpoint Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions with 100% Attestation, and Threat Hunting and Investigation services, all provided with a single lightweight agent. The combination of these solutions and services provides a highly detailed visibility of all endpoint activity, an absolute control of all running processes, and the reduction of the attack surface.