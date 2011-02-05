PRIANTO spins division off into new subsidiary – Thomas Kasper becomes CEO of the newly founded Prianto Projects und Procurement Management GmbH

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Over the last few years, distributor Prianto GmbH, which was founded in 2009 by William Geens and Oliver Roth, has been building up a purchasing management department alongside its core business of software distribution. The specialist team in this department supports large and diverse system houses in procuring non-standard software. Central points of contact provide supplier management for several thousand software manufacturers. They also find “exotic” products for their customers, taking the hassle out of the process for their respective purchasing departments.

In order to expand these services further, Prianto is transforming this part of its operation into a subsidiary. Executive management of the newly founded Prianto PPM GmbH has been assigned to experienced distribution manager Thomas Kasper. Kasper was responsible for sales and marketing as CEO of ALSO Deutschland for many years, before assuming responsibility for broadline business as Product Marketing Director at Tech Data. Over the subsequent years he built up D-A-CH business for American software manufacturer Carbonite, as well as working as a consultant for the IT channel.

The new Prianto PPM GmbH is aimed at system houses that want to be able to easily acquire a wide variety of software products from a single source and at competitive prices. All European business will be conducted centrally from Germany. For individual large system houses, account management teams will be deployed to develop an information and service proposal that is perfectly tailored to the company. This includes electronic data transfer by EDI, customised price lists and a high degree of compliance and security.