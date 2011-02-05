POST Luxembourg harnesses Ensemble Activator for rapid service provisioning

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

ADVA announced that POST Luxembourg has begun deploying its FSP 150-Z4806 100Gbit/s service aggregation platform featuring its Ensemble Activator network operating system (NOS). POST Luxembourg is utilizing the solution to seamlessly scale its edge data centers to 100Gbit/s. Ensemble Activator is the industry’s first carrier-grade NOS for bare-metal switches. As part of the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806, it enables POST Luxembourg to rapidly expand the capacity of its customers’ cloud networks while provisioning flexible SLA-based CE 2.0 and Layer 3 connectivity. The highly efficient multi-technology solution also saves space, delivers industry-best energy efficiency and simplifies data center operations.

“Leveraging the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 with Ensemble Activator is a direct response to our customers’ success. As their businesses expand, so does the traffic and complexity in their data centers. By deploying ADVA’s solution, we can quickly and efficiently deliver the capacity and agility that Luxembourg’s enterprises urgently need to seize new opportunities,” said Carlo Richartz, head of network engineering, POST Luxembourg. “As well as the benefits of quick service rollout, this technology provides a rich set of tools to help us meet the resilience and data redundancy requirements of mission-critical enterprise clouds. With its OAM capabilities, the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 enables our operations team to easily monitor and ensure the quality of services, ensuring maximum availability for our customers as they harness the power of digital transformation.”

The new solution radically improves POST Luxembourg’s speed to market as it migrates 10Gbit/s edge data center infrastructures to 100Gbit/s. The ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 is an ultra-compact, multi-layer traffic aggregator and switching solution that offers a comprehensive set of Layer 2 and Layer 3 features. It easily interfaces with any transport network, supporting LAN, point-to-point and tree topologies. A sophisticated combination of resilience features with OAM functionalities simplifies data center operations and ensures the highest levels of availability. With high port density and automated provisioning, the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 gives POST Luxembourg unprecedented scale and operational efficiency. And with Ensemble Activator’s open control interfaces and telemetry streaming, it’s a major step towards automated and eventually autonomous networking.