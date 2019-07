POST Luxembourg deploys ADVA ALM for comprehensive fiber monitoring

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ADVA announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed its ALM fiber monitoring solution. The country’s leading provider of ICT and telecom services is leveraging the technology in key sections of its dark fiber network to improve operational efficiency and service availability. The ADVA ALM fiber assurance solution is delivering precise information about the integrity of critical links of POST Luxembourg’s infrastructure, enabling it to instantly pinpoint and respond to faults. The solution, which integrated seamlessly with POST Luxembourg’s existing network management system, shortens repair cycles, ensures services quality and helps improve sustainability by reducing truck rolls and wasted repair efforts .

“The ADVA ALM is now providing 24/7 assurance for key sections of our dark fiber. It’s a cost-efficient and energy-efficient solution with a compact physical footprint. It’s also flexible and service agnostic so it doesn’t interfere with any applications utilizing our network,” said Patrick Rausch, project manager, POST Luxembourg.

“With the ADVA ALM, field technicians can monitor our infrastructure from anywhere in Luxembourg by simply using a secure custom environment running on any tablet PC and remotely identify any areas of concern. We can then take targeted action even before SLA incidents are raised. It’s a useful tool in our mission to limit downtime, improve efficiency and give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.”

Requiring no active equipment at the user site, the ADVA ALM is a non-intrusive device that offers full fiber visibility. By rapidly detecting and resolving issues, POST Luxembourg’s technicians can now improve customer experience. Unlike other test equipment, the ADVA ALM is built on standardized, open management interfaces that ease integration into operational support systems. It’s controlled by ADVA’s user-friendly network management system. The solution even features bespoke 9-degree connectors tailored to the precise requirements of POST Luxembourg’s network.

“What sets our ALM technology apart is its size and its cost. There really is no other solution out there that delivers comprehensive proactive fiber monitoring and guarantees superior performance with such little extra investment. It will help POST Luxembourg deliver even greater levels of availability and efficiency,” commented Sander Jansen, director, product line management, ADVA. “Specifically engineered to be a simple plug-and-play fiber assurance device, our ALM provides continuous monitoring, enabling operators to know immediately if and where issues arise. This real-time data is key to supervising and assuring dark fiber services, especially when selling higher value service level agreements. What’s more, by reducing truck rolls and carbon footprint, our ALM technology creates value both now and in years to come.”