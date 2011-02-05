Search
PCAP Inspector now available on all Linux systems

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Those in charge of network monitoring will tell you: it can be very hard and demanding to launch a thorough analysis of a network traffic from PCAP files, even for specialists acquainted with the details of most communication protocols.

PCAP Inspector allows a fast upload, fields selection and an instantaneous visualization of huge PCAP datasets. Its intuitive graphical navigation and its advanced filtering and correlation functions enable the user to perform a distraction-free analysis. For instance, he can quickly isolate specific flows within the mass of captured data, and easily detect anomalies in the network.

Ideal for network troubleshooting, forensics or Cyber hunting purposes, it stands as a smart alternative to Wireshark. It currently runs under any Linux distribution that supports Flatpak.

It is available for free trial on : https://pcap-inspector.com/#trial.




