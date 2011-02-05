Overland-Tandberg’s rdxLOCK WORM software gains certification by KPMG

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Overland-Tandberg™ to announce that the WORM (Write Once Read Many) feature of their rdx®LOCK software has been certified by KMPG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, one of the leading providers of audit, tax, and advisory services in Germany. rdxLOCK’s WORM feature is also ideal to meet all the needs of current and upcoming compliance rules such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). By providing offline cartridges for archiving, RDX solutions continue to play a key role in security and disaster recovery.

Highly regulated industries such as financial, healthcare, technology and others, must satisfy stringent data requirements to maintain compliance within their respective sectors. These companies are required to archive their business data for extended periods of time. Case studies for financial data can be required up to 10 years; healthcare data can be 7 years and many additional government institutions are required to keep their data even longer to satisfy an audit event, malpractice law suit, or other situations where historical data is critically important. During the storage lifecycle period, companies must not only have a copy of the data, but must ensure the stored data is maintained in its original form to satisfy business content authentication. The WORM functionality has been established to meet these regulatory requirements, as it prevents content manipulation of existing data in any form whatsoever.

RDX Big Benefits:

• RDX product family delivers cost-efficient, long-term storage and archive solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) with growing data storage needs. It offers RDX QuikStor® single drive removable disk systems with USB 3.0 and SATA III interfaces and flexible RDX QuikStation® removable disk appliance, which connect trough iSCSI to existing networks.

• The Ruggedized RDX HDD and SSD cartridges are shockproof, can sustain a one-meter drop onto a concrete floor, are protected against electro static discharge events and support an archival lifetime of more than ten years. WORM (Write Once Read Many) refers to a technology that prevents data from being deleted, changed or overwritten. Files can be added and accessed as usual. WORM media are integrated in digital archiving applications and are primarily used to meet regulatory and compliance requirements, where data must not be deleted, overwritten or changed.

• RDX WORM is available with capacities of 1TB, 2TB or 4TB as media/software license kits and as software license only configurations. The software offers a 60-day trial with full functionality. Pricing, Availability and more information:

• The RDX WORM media and licenses and license-only offerings are available today from Overland-Tandberg authorized resellers and channel partners for MSRP starting from €545 or $599 for RDX WORM media and €356 or $399 for rdxLOCK WORM license-only