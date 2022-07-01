Ordr Expands Device Visibility and Zero Trust Segmentation Across All Environments with Cisco Catalyst 9000 Integration and Availability On Meraki Marketplace

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Ordr announced the availability of the Ordr Sensor as a hosted application on the Cisco Catalyst 9000 series switches. The company’s latest integration with Cisco extends seamless visibility, comprehensive insights and security for connected devices in every environment – including data center, campus, and branch offices. Ordr and Cisco have a deep and long standing partnership, in which Ordr provides deep visibility and context that enables customers to leverage the full power of Cisco’s infrastructure - including Cisco Meraki, Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), Cisco Software-Defined Access (SDA) and Cisco Trustsec - to secure their IT, IoT (Internet of Things), OT (Operational Technology) and IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) devices.

Ordr makes it easy to keep the connected enterprise secure by showing customers exactly what devices are in their environment, the systems they communicate with, and the risks they bring, while providing automated policies to secure them. Ordr not only identifies devices with vulnerabilities, weak ciphers, expired certificates, and active threats, but also uses machine learning to continuously baseline normal behavior. The combination of device and risk insights, behavioral analysis, and automated policy creation accelerates Cisco ISE and SDA deployments.

"Embedding Ordr within the Cisco Catalyst 9000 allows customers to discover and secure connected devices in locations where it is not possible or not practical to deploy a hardware sensor, such as a branch office or other remote location. This, combined with Ordr’s strengths in accelerating Cisco ISE and SDA deployments, will streamline Zero Trust security for every organization," said Chris Kuhl CTO and CISO, Dayton Children’s Hospital.

With this integration, even in smaller office locations, enterprises gain comprehensive visibility into connected assets, risks, network connectivity, device behavior, and utilization, as well as the ability to apply segmentation to the network edge.

Key Ordr and Cisco Catalyst 9000 Integration Benefits

Secure More Devices: Extend Ordr to secure connected devices in data center, campus, branch office, or other remote locations.

Quick Deployment: The Ordr sensor is deployed in a matter of minutes as a pre-packaged Docker container application hosted on any Cisco Catalyst 9000 switch, and can be easily deployed to hundreds of switches from the Cisco DNA Center.

Reduced Footprint and Cost: By leveraging existing Cisco Catalyst 9000 switches as distributed Ordr sensors, the deployment footprint and costs are reduced.

No Performance Impact: Ordr takes advantage of Cisco Catalyst 9000’s dedicated application hosting compute, storage, and memory - so there’s no impact to switch performance.

Accelerating Security Across the Cisco Product Suite

Ordr’s close relationship with Cisco includes integrations with multiple products, including the Cisco ISE, Cisco SDA, Cisco Catalyst 9000 switching family, Cisco Meraki, Cisco TrustSec, Cisco Secure Network Analytics (Stealthwatch), and Cisco Prime Infrastructure.

In addition, Ordr has recently become a Cisco Meraki Ecosystem Partner. Now available on the Cisco Meraki Marketplace, Ordr helps customers analyze their Meraki cloud data to see, know, and secure all connected devices, across all campus, branch, small office/home office (SOHO), and VPN connections.

Ordr’s deep integrations across the Cisco portfolio help customers add the end-to-end visibility and security needed to accelerate the deployment of Cisco ISE and SDA solutions. Ordr’s device classification, network awareness, security intelligence, and ability to auto-generate enforcement rules simplify the process of creating, provisioning, and managing an IoT, IoMT and OT segmentation policy.