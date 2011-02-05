Oracle Leads the Market with Growth by Revenue in iPaaS
September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Oracle announced that it has achieved the highest market share by revenue in Gartner’s "Market Share Analysis: Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 2017" report [1].
Oracle iPaaS market share by revenue grew 270 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to Gartner report [1].
Oracle’s iPaaS offerings include Oracle Integration Cloud, Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud and Oracle SOA Cloud, all part of Oracle Cloud Platform.
1. Gartner, "Market Share Analysis: Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 2017," by Bindi Bhullar, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, August 7 2018
