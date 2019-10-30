Opengear has appointed Alan Kinsey as its Regional Sales Manager for UK and Ireland

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Opengear has appointed Alan Kinsey as its Regional Sales Manager for UK and Ireland as part of an EMEA-wide drive to accelerate growth and expansion.

Kinsey joins Opengear at a time when the company is already growing strongly across EMEA. The figures for the first half of the year were ahead of the expected growth rate and the company is on track to achieve it’s double digit year-on-year growth in revenues across EMEA during 2019. Over the past 6 months Opengear have invested considerably in the EMEA team; adding a new Paris based Southern Europe Regional Sales Manager, along with an additional Sales Engineer and Inside Sales Executive to build and drive this region’s growth.

Before joining network resilience specialists Opengear, Kinsey was a regional territory sales manager for Riverbed Technology, responsible for coordinating and managing all Xirrus Wireless-related sales across EMEA. In all, he has more than 25 years’ experience in technology sales and technical pre-sales roles.