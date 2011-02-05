Ontrack expands mobile device services to meet growing demand

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

The data recovery experts at Ontrack have expanded their facilities to match a growing demand for mobile device data recovery services. In 2017 alone Ontrack received over 13,000 smartphone data recovery requests globally, marking a significant increase over the previous year. As a result, Ontrack has opened dedicated mobile device recovery facilities in Poland and the UK to cover increased demand in Europe, with another facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota serving customers in the United States.

These new market-leading technical facilities use specialist hardware and proprietary software tools to increase throughput and recovery speeds, meaning customers will benefit from quicker recovery times. In addition, Ontrack has also started returning data via the cloud, meaning customers will be reunited with their lost data faster than ever.

Each facility includes state-of-the-art tools and technology to get the best recovery results possible, whilst maintaining data security credentials that has made Ontrack the data recovery company of choice for companies, governments and consumers worldwide. In addition, Ontrack have a dedicated team of research and development engineers, who create new techniques to recover data from the latest smartphone technologies.

Ontrack offers a free, no obligation evaluation for all media types, including mobile devices. If you have lost data from your mobile phone or tablet, Ontrack recommends following these steps:

Stop using the device immediately, as further use or DIY recovery attempts could cause data to become permanently irrecoverable.

If your device has suffered liquid damage do not attempt to power it on or charge it. Remove the battery if you are able to. Wrap the device in a damp cloth, place into a sealed plastic bag.

Contact the professionals at Ontrack to arrange for the device to be collected for free.