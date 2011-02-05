Ontology Promotes Web3 and Privacy Innovation Through DoraHacks Hackathon and $100K USD Developer Prize Pool

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Promoting the benefits of Ontology’s seamless, interoperable tech stack to Web3 developers, Ontology and DoraHacks will host a virtual hackathon as part of its ‘Grants’ programme running from 1st-30th April. The aim is to support Web3 innovation on Ontology, particularly in privacy and decentralized identity, and provide long term support to those driving change. A $100K USD developer prize pool will also be available.

All participating projects at the hackathon will receive technical and strategic support from the Ontology team. Half the $100,000 USD prize pool will be given out based on judges’ voting. The other half will be made available through quadratic funding, a democratic way of matching funding based on a group’s perspective of something’s value, to assign the money to new hackathons and grant projects.

The Ontology blockchain is a high speed, low cost public blockchain. Developers building on Ontology benefit from its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Following its release in February, Ontology is now the most VM supported blockchain. Developers can now migrate easily across other EVM-based ecosystems including Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon, and seamlessly construct applications, whilst availing of Ontology’s low gas fees, fast block production and decentralized identity and data toolkits. Developers will be able to leverage ONTO Wallet, the gateway for a seamless Web3 experience, and ONT ID, Ontology’s decentralized digital identity application which reached over 1.5 million users last year.

The Hackathon judges panel will be made up of core Ontology team members from tech, marketing, operations and business development. Harbingers, exceptional members of Ontology’s community that help the community and ecosystem grow, will also take part.