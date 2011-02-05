Onfido’s Director of Policy, Parker Crockford Named Top 100 Influencer in Identity

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced that its Director of Policy, Parker Crockford had been named a 2019 Top 100 Influencer in Identity by One World Identity (OWI), a leading data intelligence company focused on identity, cybersecurity and the data economy.

“The 2019 Top 100 Influencers in Identity is a who’s who of names making a meaningful impact in this important field,” said Travis Jarae, founder and CEO of OWI. “We are proud to recognize the contributions that Parker has made to the identity industry through his work with Onfido.”

Each year OWI creates this list which includes pioneers, innovators and policymakers working to advance inclusion by improving access to products and services, while keeping personal data safe and protecting individual privacy.

Parker is recognized in the industry for his years of service helping to build the new identity standard for the Web through policy analysis, coalition building, and community engagement. He sits on several boards including the FIDO Alliance, and was a founding member of the Better Identity Coalition (BIC).

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user’s government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics.