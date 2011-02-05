OneLogin Announces Partnership with Atlas Identity to Deliver Unified Access Management for the Enterprise

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

OneLogin announced a systems integration partnership with Atlas Identity, an independent consultancy that specialises in cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solutions. The partnership recognises Atlas Identity’s vast experience and capability to deliver OneLogin and formalises Atlas Identity and OneLogin’s joint commitment to providing a secure, seamless experience for organisations of all sizes, across all industries.

OneLogin is the industry’s leading solution for quick, simple, and secure single sign-on (SSO) enterprise identity management. The partnership with Atlas Identity will expand OneLogin’s ability to deliver its Unified Access Management solution to global enterprises by utilising Atlas Identity’s proven delivery methods and associated system integrations. Atlas Identity’s professional services team will work with OneLogin’s Unified Access Management solution to bring on-premise and cloud applications under one seamless management of a single console with a single set of security policies.

Atlas Identity delivers IAM processes and system integrations using its own unique project delivery methodology. These solutions span an organisation’s entire application environment to help them secure user access to applications and critical data. Together, Atlas Identity and OneLogin will provide comprehensive Unified Access Management and automated user provisioning to enterprises, eliminating manual onboarding and offboarding processes, while ensuring better governance and compliance.

Atlas Identity will join OneLogin’s expanded partner program, OneLogin Accelerate, which will provide Atlas Identity access to OneLogin’s Software Development Kits, RESTful APIs, and engineering resources.