OneLogin Accelerates Sales Momentum, Introduces New Channel Partners

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

OneLogin introduced new channel partnerships and an EMEA specialist that will help continue the strong growth of OneLogin Accelerate, its partner program. Introduced in September 2018, OneLogin Accelerate offers deep growth opportunities for partners across the global OneLogin partner ecosystem.

OneLogin Accelerate helps existing and new partners grow their capabilities, expand their business and better serve the needs of customers. OneLogin’s demand generation capabilities coupled with a channel-neutral compensation plan offer companies a unique opportunity to work with partners in a trusted environment. With this new program, OneLogin aims to grow partner revenues 6X by 2020.

OneLogin’s new distribution partners will focus on sales and marketing to reach new customers in areas with leading tech companies and fast growth, including EMEA:

● Symphony Solutions - Based in Israel, Symphony Solutions is a leading distributor of business software solutions.

● Nordicmind - Based in Finland, Nordicmind is focused on customised products, solutions and vendors for customers across Northern Europe.

● Miel - Based in France, Miel specialises in disruptive technology solutions and works with IT departments and cloud providers to achieve digital transformation.

● Atlas Identity - Based in England, Atlas Identity specialises in delivering identity and access management solutions through cloud-based service providers.

● Nuvias - Based in England, Nuvias is a distribution business whose portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on cybersecurity, advanced networking, and unified communications.

OneLogin Staffs Up

Sunny Joshi, who joined OneLogin in November 2018, will help to create and direct this growth. Based in the U.K., Mr. Joshi has over 20 years of channel sales experience with EMEA tech companies, including ClearPath Networks, Avnet Technology Solutions, and One Identity. His primary responsibilities will include establishing new strategic partnerships and building EMEA sales and distribution.

Progress around the world

OneLogin has seen tremendous progress not only in EMEA but also in the US and Asia Pacific through shifting to a channel first business, onboarding 20 new value-added resellers within the past year. In only five months after enablement OneLogin is experiencing 100%+ yr/yr growth rates in ARR. The OneLogin channel mix has expanded beyond managed service providers and SMB upwards into the mid-market with big enterprise wins.