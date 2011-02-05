One2Team is now ISO 27001-certified and GDPR-compliant

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

One2Team announced its ISO 27001 certification for information security management. As the only French Enterprise Work Management and collaborative PPM platform to obtain this certification, One2Team offers its clients real value in setting up an information security management system. Through annual assessments performed by a recognized organization, confidentiality and data security are guaranteed.

ISO 27001, a globally recognized guarantee of data security

One2Team is now the only French collaborative platform to have been rewarded in this way for its effective information security management policy, demonstrating its commitment to the security of its information system. . The ISO 27001 standard requires that a company’s information security to be based on risk analysis, allowing for a thoughtful and proportional approach. It promotes information security management standardization by requiring that security policies be kept up to date, and that discrepancies be detected and corrected, for example.

GDPR compliance provides One2Team customers full protection of their personal information

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) concerns all companies processing personal data of an EU citizen and its laws went into effect May 25, 2018. This obviously affects any company collecting personal data as well as third parties hosting this data.

Having successfully achieved the ISO 27001 certification and implemented rigorous GDPR requirements, One2Team can offer its customers (including Bel, Bic, SFR and Club Med) unparalleled security and protection of their data.