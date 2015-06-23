One Identity announced the appointment of David Earhart to President and General Manage

One Identity r. Earhart brings 25 years of experience leading and growing businesses across the security and systems management industries to his new role. He most recently held the position of President and General Manager of the Data Protection/End User Management business unit at Quest Software.

As President and General Manager at One Identity, Earhart is responsible for product, financial and operational direction for the company’s entire solutions suite that comprises industry-leading IAM, including identity governance, privileged access management, access management, identity-as-a-service and log management solutions. One Identity will benefit from Earhart’s lengthy history of success in developing winning product strategies and integrating teams globally.

Earhart is replacing long-time One Identity President and General Manager John Milburn. Over the course of the past six years, Milburn has helped position the business for long-term growth, successfully navigating a divestiture from Dell in 2016, standing One Identity up as a separate legal entity in 2017, and leading the acquisition of Balabit — including its seamless integration into the One Identity brand — in early 2018.

Prior to his time at Quest, Earhart served as the CEO of Core Security, where the company achieved 174-percent growth during his leadership tenure. At Quest, he positioned the Data Protection / End User Management business for profitable growth, implementing a highly-effective product strategy and improving partner relationships. Earhart has also held global leadership positions at Damballa, Inc., CA Technologies and BMC Software, and serves on external boards at security companies Cyren and WhiteSource.