One Identity Bolsters Unix Security with New Release of Authentication Services

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

One Identity announced the availability of Authentication Services 4.2, a solution that extends the authentication, authorization and administration of Active Directory (AD) to Unix, Linux and Mac environments. Authentication Services 4.2 includes several new security measures, including unlimited use of One Identity’s SaaS-based two-factor authentication (2FA) solution, as well as increased support for Kerberos and smart cards. It also provides additional platform support for ARM processors, Microsoft Azure AD Domain Services and FreeBSD. With Authentication Services 4.2, customers can extend the security and administration of Microsoft AD.

Unix systems (including Linux and Mac OS), by their very nature, have distinct challenges when it comes to security and administration. Because native Unix-based systems are not linked to one another, each server or OS instance requires its own source of authentication and authorization. In addition, some Unix-based systems use NIS for authentication, which is much less secure than other authentication protocols like Kerberos. Without a way to effectively secure and manage identities across Unix systems, organizations are left with disjointed, inefficient and highly inconsistent management — and they risk potentially catastrophic security lapses.

To reduce the risk and achieve compliance, organizations must be able to solve these inherent security and administration issues of Unix-based systems. Authentication Services, part of the Privileged Access Suite for Unix, extends the unified authentication and authorization of AD to Unix, Linux and Mac OS systems using an AD bridge. Authentication Services removes the stand-alone authentication and authorization requirement of native Unix in favor of the single identity, one account, single point of management available through AD for Windows systems. With Authentication 4.2, organizations can quickly and easily verify a user’s identity with One Identity 2FA, bolstering security and user productivity, and extend AD administration across heterogeneous architectures.