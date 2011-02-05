Oncam Recognized for Multiple Awards for Innovative Products and Partner Solutions

June 2018 by Thomas VEIL

Oncam announced it was honored with two awards for its innovative products: Most Innovative Online Solution from the 2018 North American Fraud Awards alongside its partners at Video Analysis Solutions (VAS) and a 2018 Money-Saving Products Award from BUILDINGS Magazine for its new Evolution 180 Indoor Camera. The recognitions demonstrate the company’s continued dedication to innovation and the development of technology to address today’s greatest security and business challenges.

At the 2018 North American Retail Fraud Awards dinner in May, Oncam and its partner VAS were recognized by Retail Risk for their retail-centric Cloud Searching Dashboard. Oncam and VAS have created a powerful and user-friendly analytics tool that leverages Oncam’s high-quality 360-degree video and intuitive VAS analytics to allow store managers and staff to securely log in and view live or recorded images, as well as monitor customer behavior and provide details on store traffic. The solution offers significant ROI by optimizing store operations, improving customer service and growing sales.

The Evolution 180 Indoor Camera was recognized in the June 2018 issue of BUILDINGS Magazine for the features it provides building owners and facility managers for life safety and security. The Evolution 180 range uses a 12MP sensor for high-resolution panoramic video. Oncam’s unique Angle Compensation Technology provides adaptive dewarping in the camera, eliminating the need for integration in video management software. The camera is ONVIF Profile S compliant, making it plug-and-play with the leading video management systems on the market today.

Oncam will showcase its award-winning technology during IFSEC International 2018, June 19-21, at London ExCeL. They will be at Stand C340 alongside their technology partner Milestone. Schedule a meeting with the team.