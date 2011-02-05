Oncam Achieves Milestone Solution Certification

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Oncam has completed the retesting and documentation of its 360-degree solutions with Milestone XProtect open-platform IP video management software (VMS). The certification guarantees the interoperability of the tested solution with Milestone XProtect VMS and ensures users gain access to a proven system designed to increase awareness and enhance intelligence.

The Oncam video plug-in dewarps a 360-degree video stream within the XProtect client. The plug-in corrects the distortions introduced by the fish-eye lens and allows the view to look normal to the user. The user is then able to navigate around the image in a similar way to a traditional pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera. The Oncam plug-in can also create a panorama image from the video stream with the correct orientation for the user.

The plug-in can be run in several ways on the XProtect Smart Client by dragging and dropping it into a view, creating a number of virtual cameras. The video stream is recorded in the Milestone XProtect Recording Server, and playback of the recorded video gives the same possibilities for dewarping the stream similar to the live-view situation.

Milestone certifications focus on testing a solution’s architecture, functionality, performance impact and usability. Full configuration and performance data is accessible on the Milestone Solution Finder website.