Oledcomm and WISeKey launch MyLiFiPro

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

To secure transmissions for companies, Oledcomm, LiFi specialist, choses WISeKey as its strategic Cybersecurity partner, to ensure the safety of the ecosystems where its MyLiFiPro will be deployed. Aimed at professionals, MyLiFiPro by Oledcomm provides an ultra-fast, wireless internet connection with maximal security, thanks to the WISeKey technology. WISeKey, specialist of cybersecurity, provides a sophisticated, foolproof encryption. Professionals finally gain access to both the flow of wireless and the performance of wired network connections.

LiFi technology for "Light Fidelity" is a new method to connect wirelessly mobile devices and other connected devices using LED lights. LiFi transmits data by modulating the light signals from an LED light bulb. Of course, this process is invisible to the human eye. Light signals are received and converted into data by a dongle connected to computers or tablets equipped with USB-A or USB-C cables. Integrating this technology, MyLiFiPro by Oledcomm is the first professional device that offers tamper-proof wireless internet through light and an unprecendented level of security.

WISeKey created the first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform, thanks to a VaultIC’s hardware & software system certification, a vertical IoT security framework integrating VaultIC’s hardware & software system certification, a one-stop-shop security software tool with a user-friendly interface and easy-to-integrate API that manages the life-cycle of devices and their digital certificates. Easy to implement, hard to attack, the WISeKeyIoT framework offers secure solutions even when the IoT device is in an unsecured environment, such as during production or in the field.

The offer MyLiFiPro will be available starting from July, integrating new features. Prices on demand.

What Is Li-Fi? Imagine a world where every one of the billions of lightbulbs in use today is a wireless hotspot delivering connectivity at speeds that can only be dreamed of with Wi-Fi. Invented by Suat TOPSU in 2005, LiFi technology for "Light Fidelity" is a new method to connect wirelessly mobile devices and other connected devices using LED lights. Oledcomm used a Li-Fi-enabled lightbulb to transmit data at speeds as fast as 23 megabit per second (Mbps. Laboratory tests have shown theoretical speeds of 224 Gigabit per second (Gbps), meaning a high-definition film could be downloaded within seconds.

The progressive replacement of the 14 billion light points in the world by LEDs makes Li-Fi a strong candidate to become the 3rd generation communication network (after the wired network and the radio network) and potentially the densest.

The technology has became an international standard for wireless communication in its first version in November 2011 by the International Telecommunications Standardisation Committee.