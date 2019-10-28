October 28-30, 2019 Commercial UAV Expo Americas

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Commercial UAV Expo Americas is North America’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping.

The conference program addresses such topics as the regulatory landscape, safe integration of UAS into the airspace, and disruptive UAS technologies. Programming also includes vertical industry sessions that address the challenge and opportunities unique to each industry, as well as best practices for safe and effective integration and operations. The event draws qualified vertical industry end-users, leaders guiding the safe integration of UAS into the airspace, solutions pioneers and more, making for unparalleled networking. Exhibits showcase best-in-class UAS from the world’s top solutions providers, ensuring an efficient way to qualifying and comparing solutions. Commercial UAV Expo Americas is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications, a global event producer that also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Europe, GeoBusiness Show, International LiDAR Mapping Forum and GEO Week, SPAR3D Expo & Conference and AEC Next Expo & Conference. Free expo.

Oct 28: Pre-Conference & Workshops

Oct 29 & 30: Conference Programming & Exhibits

Venue: Westgate Resort & Casino – 3000 Paradise Road – Las Vegas, NV 89109 -702.732.5111

City: Las Vegas, NV, USA – www.westgateresorts.com

Travel Info: https://www.expouav.com/travel/

