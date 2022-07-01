OWC Launches Copy That for Mac Public Beta

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Once you’ve captured your footage, you need to quickly and accurately transfer your hard work to backups, editors, producers, and directors. Copy That for Mac is OWC’s latest workflow tool built to accomplish this task. Copy That streamlines the ingest process with lighting fast, verified copies of your files from RED, Blackmagic, ARRI cameras, and other storage media. Copy That for Mac handles everything from checksum copies to simultaneous transfers to multiple storage solutions. When it is time to move from location to editing, Copy That gets your data there fast and secure.

Copying ​

​Copy That for Mac is built on speed, optimized to complete the copy process using every available resource at its disposal, whether you are copying an entire card/disk or moving select files. Copy That for Mac’s intuitive interface enables you quickly select your media, destinations, reporting, and type of verification needed to begin the duplication process. Once set, Copy That gets to work – Copy, verify, complete.

Verification ​

​Speed is great, but data integrity is essential in the ingest process. Copy That for Mac ensures that your data is copied correctly with multiple Checksum options, including XXHash-64, MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2 256, SHA-2 512, and file size verification. You know your data is always intact.

Reporting ​

​Once you’ve moved your media, you need to know precisely where it’s located at a moment’s notice. Copy That for Mac builds detailed reports (MHL, PDF, TXT, CVS) that include all relevant information, including naming, file status, checksum verification, start and finish dates, etc. Reports also include thumbnails to find the shot you need in seconds. Copy That also makes sure you know where you are in the copying process with a Job Archive list that keeps track of copy jobs.

Presets ​

​Does your workflow involve repetitive copies? Copy That’s handy Presets feature allows you to create the name, location, and file naming prefix and suffix details for use on multiple products saving you time and effort.

