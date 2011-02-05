OVH Private Cloud powers companies’ digital transformation

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

By confirming its commitment to support, simplify and accelerate companies’ digital transformation, OVH reinforces its position as an alternative cloud provider. The group is launching new OVH Private Cloud - Software Defined Data Center offerings designed to support European companies of all types in their digital transformation. OVH will be present as a Global Diamond Partner at VMworld 2018 Europe in Barcelona from November 5–9, 2018 to showcase its latest innovations.

OVH boasts the VMware Cloud Verified label and this year once again received the EMEA Cloud Provider of the year Award. The two companies are collaborating since 2010 on a joint engineering, which led to the launch of the first OVH Private Cloud offers 8 years ago. These are now available in OVH datacenters in six countries around the world: France, Poland, Canada, the United States, and more recently Germany and the United Kingdom.

A pioneer in Europe, OVH offers a cloud that is quick and easy to implement, multi-local (close to everyone, everywhere in the world) and available at an affordable and predictable price. OVH Private Cloud customers enjoy dedicated, fully secure resources in compliance with the requirements of ISO 27001, CSA STAR, SOC I / II type 2, French healthcare data and PCI DSS certifications. These cloud offerings are scalable on demand as well as through term contracts. Billing is calculated on a monthly or hourly basis. Customers only pay for what they use and there are no hidden costs and above all no egress traffic charges.

OVH is the first provider of managed private cloud solutions to offer its customers cutting-edge innovations in a unique service offer tailored to the needs of businesses. For proof, look no further than the launch of VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension (HCX) technology for all OVH SDDC customers. Offered for the first time in Europe, this technology enables hot migration of all infrastructures without downtime. Over the past year, OVH has been migrating the workloads of its vCloud Air customers across the world leveraging this technology and gaining significant expertise. In total, OVH will have migrated around 500 environments and nearly 9,000 virtual machines, with a total data volume of 3 PBytes.

The SDDC is also integrating innovative VMware vSAN based on the latest generation of NVMe Intel® Optane™ DC Solid State Drives, to support hyperconvergence and guarantee ultra-high performance. This innovation is made possible thanks to a strong partnership between OVH and Intel to build the next generation of cloud infrastructure services. “In this era of data-centric computing, we are excited to be working with OVH to deploy our latest storage technologies into their cloud services,” states Bill Leszinske, Corporate Vice President and Director, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Business Development at Intel. “With Intel® Optane™ DC SSDs and Intel® 3D NAND SSDs, our technology brings an industry-leading combination of high throughput, low latency and high quality of service to match customers’ needs for cost-effective, high-performant platforms to support their growing software-defined data center environments.

OVH is strongly committed to the security of its customers’ data. It is therefore enhancing the OVH Private Cloud range with VM Encryption (based on OpenSSL libraries and algorithms) to secure virtual machines easily, directly from the vSphere client.

Finally, OVH has announced the redesign of its SDDC solutions range. The aim is to enable business customers to benefit from new competitive offers that systematically include access to the private OVH network and come with a free bandwidth guarantee.