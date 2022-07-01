OT cybersecurity provider TXOne Networks expands its presence in Europe

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

TXOne Networks strengthens its presence and expands its team in Europe. With the new team and a new office at the High Tech Campus (HT5) in Eindhoven, the fast growing company will extend its channel activities and customer support in the Europe region.

Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Trend Micro and Moxa, TXOne Networks has evolved into an individual brand with a focus on adaptive ICS/IIoT cybersecurity solutions for the OT (Operational Technology) environment. The company is pioneer in building the concept of "OT Zero Trust Cybersecurity" to protect their customers’ critical IT infrastructures and industrial environments from cyberthreats. To even further improve its customer service and solution portfolio in Europe, TXOne Networks is building up a dedicated channel and marketing team for the region.

Christophe Strauven, Business Development Director Europe at TXOne Networks, has reinforced his regional management team with Dimitri Dutron as Channel Director Europe and Kurt Vanderhaegen as Marketing Director Europe. Both come from the Trend Micro Benelux team to TXOne Networks. They will be joined by Dmitri Belotchkine as Technical Director Europe .

TXOne Networks suggests an "OT Zero Trust" approach to securing operational environments, which includes three phases: segmenting networks, scanning inbound and mobile assets with a portable rapid-scan device, and securing endpoints with defensive solutions tailored to the endpoint’s type (legacy or modernized).