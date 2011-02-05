OPSWAT Deploys CrowdStrike to Enhance Security Offering

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

OPSWAT announced that it has partnered with CrowdStrike® Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to enhance the multiscanning capabilities of MetaDefender, its flagship content security platform, with CrowdStrike’s Falcon AI engine. Today’s announcement represents the first commercialization of the Falcon AI engine by any OEM partner.

The CrowdStrike Falcon AI engine leverages the data of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, built on the crowdsourced intelligence of the CrowdStrike Cloud, to understand and identify malicious intent based solely on the attributes of a file, without prior knowledge of it, without signatures, and without having to execute the file to observe the behavior. Through seamless deployment of CrowdStrike’s Falcon AI engine in MetaDefender Core, MetaDefender Cloud and MetaDefender Kiosk, OPSWAT users will experience the following benefits:

• The added power of CrowdStrike’s AI-powered next generation anti-virus engine to the existing list of traditional anti-malware engines already integrated into the MetaDefender platform.

• Support for a wide range of use cases and deployments, from Cloud to on-premises (MetaDefender Core) deployments. Falcon AI will also be available as an optional custom add-on engine.

• Better detection capabilities, enabling more robust security regardless of the use case, the CrowdStrike’s Falcon AI technology enhances the detection capabilities of the MetaDefender platform without negatively impacting organizations’ operations.