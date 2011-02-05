Nuvias Group Designated EMEA Distributor for NetAlly

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias, the EMEA high-value distributor, is adding NetAlly, a global leader in wired and wireless network testing tools, to its portfolio of Advanced Networking business solutions.

NetAlly network testing tools enable technicians to act rapidly by validating and troubleshooting network connectivity issues. NetAlly’s innovative business solutions help enterprise customers design, deploy and optimize wired and wireless LANs for improved performance, security, and compliance.

Wi-Fi networks are an essential building block of any business today. They are expected to work without interruption, and when they don’t, they impact customer service and prospective business. Taking a proactive approach and having accurate diagnostic tools lets you prevent downtime, maximizing your potential for productivity.

Nuvias will be distributing NetAlly’s wired and wireless network testing portfolio through its EMEA partner network, offering training and demo units to ensure expert sales consultancy as well as other value-added services.