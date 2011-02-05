Nuvias Group Appoints New CEO

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

With a wide-spanning career in IT Value Added Distribution, England is tasked to take Nuvias into the next phase of its development, leveraging the service-led and solution-rich platform and completing the vision to become Europe’s leading High-Value distributor, accelerating growth and impact for partners.

England has developed and led businesses in the Value Added Distribution space for almost 30 years. His previous role saw England lead the development of new business segments and models for Tech Data as SVP Next Generation Technologies, after expanding the company’s value businesses, under the Azlan, Datech and Maverick brands, across Europe as SVP Value Added Business. England will take full operational control as CEO as of April 1st, 2019, reporting into the Nuvias Group Board.