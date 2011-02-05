Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Nuvias Group Appoints New CEO

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

High-Value EMEA distributor Nuvias has appointed Simon England as its new CEO.

With a wide-spanning career in IT Value Added Distribution, England is tasked to take Nuvias into the next phase of its development, leveraging the service-led and solution-rich platform and completing the vision to become Europe’s leading High-Value distributor, accelerating growth and impact for partners.

England has developed and led businesses in the Value Added Distribution space for almost 30 years. His previous role saw England lead the development of new business segments and models for Tech Data as SVP Next Generation Technologies, after expanding the company’s value businesses, under the Azlan, Datech and Maverick brands, across Europe as SVP Value Added Business. England will take full operational control as CEO as of April 1st, 2019, reporting into the Nuvias Group Board.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 