Nuvias Group Adds Gigamon to its Vendor Portfolio

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias is extending the breadth of its range of Advanced Networking and Cybersecurity solutions by adding Gigamon, a provider of advanced visibility solutions for Enterprise, Government and Service Provider networks.

Driving Digital Transformation is becoming a challenge, especially when networks are getting faster, data volumes are growing, and users and apps are everywhere, which makes monitoring and managing difficult. Getting intelligence across your complex structures of applications is the cornerstone to gaining access to efficient and secure networks.

Gigamon is a recognised leader in network visibility and control solutions, providing the application intelligence required to optimise the security and performance of your Digital Enterprise. With Gigamon solutions that deliver rich network data while ensuring complete visibility across physical, virtual and cloud networks, customers are empowered to solve the complex business challenges of a digital transformation.

Gigamon complements Nuvias’ portfolio, dovetailing with Riverbed’s End User Experience Monitoring and network and application performance solutions and services.