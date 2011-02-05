Nuvias Appointed as Benelux Distributor for Forcepoint

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Nuvias, the fast-growing, high-value distributor, is extending its distribution agreement with Forcepoint, a leader in global cybersecurity, from its current remit in the UK and DACH[1], to incorporate the Benelux region. The two companies aim to take advantage of the exciting opportunities that exist in Benelux for further potential growth in the cybersecurity market.

Forcepoint takes a human-centric approach to cybersecurity and aims to transform the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. Nuvias Cyber Security will distribute the full range of Forcepoint offerings, such as the recently launched Dynamic Data Protection (DDP) solution which brings together human-centric behaviour analytics and next generation DLP innovations.

DDP is the first Risk-Adaptive Protection solution in Forcepoint’s portfolio of market-leading cybersecurity products, and provides an automated enforcement capability that dynamically adapts. The full range of Forcepoint products also include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)[2], Web/Email Security, Data Guard and Network Security (NGFW), all of which integrate seamlessly into a system with unified policy management, or plug into existing on-premises or cloud environments.

Nuvias Cyber Security

Since July 2017, when Nuvias acquired award-winning Benelux security value added distributor DCB, Nuvias has been investing strongly in the region’s security market. The addition of Forcepoint to Nuvias’ portfolio is the next stage in its ambitious growth plans for security in the region, which include increasing staff numbers and further growth in reseller numbers, alongside a strong programme of education and support for partners.

Nuvias Cyber Security provides a comprehensive range of best of breed security solutions addressing all aspects of risk in today’s rapidly evolving networks. Nuvias differentiates itself by offering a unique set of services that enables resellers to deliver valuable business solutions to their customers.

[1] DACH – Switzerland, Germany and Austria [2] Forcepoint Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)