Nutanix to appoint Jonathan Gosselin Senior Director of Sales for Southern EMEA region

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Nutanix announced that it is to appoint Jonathan Gosselin as Senior Director of Sales for Southern EMEA, overseeing a territory encompassing France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and French-speaking Africa. The appointment will take effect on August 1, 2019.

Mr. Gosselin will move from the role of Director of Global Accounts for the EMEA region overall, the position he has held since joining Nutanix at the beginning of 2018. On joining the company, Mr. Gosselin brought with him a wealth of international experience in the telecoms and technology industries, having held senior leadership positions at Digicel, Vodafone Americas and GE. He began his career as a healthcare technology research engineer at Philips, having completed master’s degrees in Supply Chain Management at the ESSEC Business School in Cergy, France, and in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Electronique, Informatique et de Radiocommunications in Bordeaux.

Mr. Gosselin will succeed Mr. Zoghlami, following his appointment to lead Nutanix in Europe, Middle East and Africa.