Nutanix Announces New IT Automation for Private Clouds with ServiceNow

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Both companies team up to Deliver Self-Service for Automating Common IT Workflows

Nutanix announce during its .NEXT EMEA Conference held in Copenhagen that the Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform is integrated with the ServiceNow IT Operations Management solution to automate critical private cloud workflows. With this integration, ServiceNow customers can not only discover Nutanix HCI environments automatically, but also gain access to Nutanix-powered IT services and get direct notification of critical incidents related to Nutanix HCI in their private clouds.

Automating the mundane tasks of IT is essential to facilitating and accelerating digital transformation in enterprises. Integration with the ServiceNow IT Operations Management solution enables Nutanix customers to:

Deliver self-service capabilities to ServiceNow users so they can quickly provision, manage and scale applications via Nutanix Calm blueprints, which are published as service catalog items in the Now Platform. The Nutanix Calm plug-in is available through the ServiceNow Store.

Automatically discover Nutanix private cloud environments with ServiceNow ITOM Discovery capability, giving IT operators end-to-end visibility of Nutanix assets, including HCI clusters, individual hosts, virtual machine (VM) instances, storage pools and dozens more configuration parameters and application-centric metrics.

Better manage Nutanix-based private cloud operations via integration with Nutanix’s X-Play automation engine built into Prism Pro. With a new X-Play action for ServiceNow, IT managers can leverage ServiceNow ITSM service to notify their team of incidents and alerts in their Nutanix-powered private cloud environment, such as when a host loses power, or a server is running out of capacity.