Nucleon Security and DigitalSkills sign a distribution partnership Background

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Nucleon Security is extending its distribution network in Europe by partnering with DigitalSkills, a leader in the Portuguese cybersecurity market.

The shared vision regarding innovation in endpoint security, and the will to offer Portuguese companies and organization a European alternative in terms of EDR solutions helped the two companies shape the partnership and its objectives.

By leveraging a deep knowledge of its market and a well-established trust with its clients over the years, DigitalSkills, alongside Nucleon Security have the ambition to lead the European EDR solutions in the Portuguese market.

DigitalSkills has a main objective: to protect Portuguese companies, their systems and infrastructures with the latest solutions on the international market that aim to increase their cyber-resilience to cyber security attacks.

For the past 7 years, we have been visiting major international events, investigating cybersecurity companies that stand out worldwide for their innovative solutions and talking to professionals who, in fact, are inside of this cyberworld and work hard with the main focus on protecting companies and their systems, in order to provide Portuguese entities with recent solutions and achieve our goal: to position ourselves in the market as a distributor of unique solutions in this area and, for this, we have strong international partners on our side: and now with our enriched portfolio through this our new partnership with Nucleon Security.