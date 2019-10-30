Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Nuance Communications, Inc. unveiled the Nuance Lightning Engine™, a new AI tool that uses 4th generation deep neural nets (DNNs) and combines voice biometrics and natural language understanding (NLU) to deliver more personalized and human-like experiences across voice channels. With the new engine, a single human command to a smart speaker, virtual assistant or IVR is enough for that system to understand who is talking and what it is they want in as quick as half a second.

Consumers are increasingly using voice to engage with the world around them – from communicating to their cars for directions to accessing their bank accounts via their smart speakers. The Nuance Lightning Engine allows consumers to set up a unique voice profile as part of an organization’s account enrollment. When they contact that organization on a voice channel, all they need to do is speak naturally and their identity is confirmed almost immediately, and a personalized interaction begins. No passwords or knowledge-based questions are required.

Until now, the industry standard for authenticating someone through voice biometrics analysis with so little speech was through a specific passphrase. The Nuance Lightning Engine cuts that standard speech time in half, allowing organizations to validate a given person’s identity through natural utterances faster than the human ear.

The Nuance Lightning Engine has been made available to a number of strategic customers through the Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform. The technology is expected to be generally available this Fall.




See previous articles

    
Last events

Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:30AM EST (14:30 UTC): Exclusive Radiflow/SANS Webinar! “Managed Security Services for OT Networks - Simplifying Your OT Security Journey” with Radiflow CEO, Ilan Barda

    

See all events











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 