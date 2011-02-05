Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nokia is introducing the latest release of the Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) platform, offering a secure end-to-end network governance across a multi-cloud environment, with visibility and control from a single management interface.

Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 addresses the modern enterprise network’s need to connect users to applications in a secure, programmable, automated and transport-agnostic manner. This SD-WAN platform offers true end-to-end policy and data plane controls extending from users in branches to workloads in public or private clouds, as well as SaaS.

Nuage Networks SD-WAN also offers security across the entire network and detects threats and respond in real-time. This functionality protects against malicious unauthorized access, monitors all network communication across and within a branch to identify anomalies and violations of policies, generates automated actions by creating security rules in real-time based on real-time events and patterns.

To address the massive migration to virtualizing peripheral applications (e.g. VoIP gateways, IoT agents, and Wireless LAN controllers) through the deployment of third-party virtual network functions (VNFs), Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 provides enterprises flexible infrastructure to deploy value added services, whether locally through hosting 3rd party VNFs on an x86 uCPE or service-chained in the datacenter or cloud, ending the complexity of installing and remotely managing dedicated purpose-built customer premises equipment or single-function appliances.